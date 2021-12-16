I have a div, max width 80% of page. Inside is a table, width 100%. The table will have at least 5 cols, possible 10 or more. Only the names of the first 3 and last cols are known, all have fixed widths of 10%. If the width of the unknown cols, however many, and the 4 known cols exceeds the max, a horizontal scroll is applied to the unknown cols, in other words, a partial horizontal scrollbar. I have seen examples of partial scrollbars, but none that don’t contain either end columns.
Do you have a question, @richarddunnebsc?
I’m not sure I really understand what all that means.
In Chrome and Safari you can now make the td cell scroll if the table is set to table-layout:fixed.
Of course any cell that is wider than the 10% will start to scroll.
You can set those to 10% width and any other columns that get too large can scroll.
Something like this:
I’m not sure if that’s what you meant but may serve as a starting point. Also note that browser never use to allow the td to scroll and usually you had to nest a div inside with a width of 100% and make that scroll. I haven’t tested other browsers as I’m not on my own computer at the moment but I suggest testing Edge and Firefox first before continuing with this method.
Apologies, I’m not looking for scrolling of individual cells. How can I get a block of columns however many, with unknown names or widths to scroll horizontally if their combined width is greater than 60%? The th width for each unknown column will be greater than the td’s in that column, but I’m guessing I can match the width of each th to the corresponding td’s using JavaScript.
If I understand correctly then I don’t think you can do what you want with a standard table structure as it seems you want a group of columns to scroll with one horizontal scrollbar. You would need a nested table inside one td to be able to do that.
Something like this (or roughly like this).
Is that the sort of thing you meant?
Yes, just with multiple rows.
Ah now you tell me That does complicate it a lot although I should have guessed it would be multiple rows.
If you want multiple rows that are aligned with each column (and row) and also scrollable from just the one scrollbar at the bottom then I can’t see a way to do that without an awful lot of scripting. iI think it may be possible with grid, subgrid and display:contents but support is minimal for all that.
The only other option I can see that may work is to use position:sticky to hold those four columns in place. The main caveat is that we then have to work with fixed width px columns.
Here’s an example I adapted from an old left columns sticky as proof of concept.
I think that’s about as close as you can get using a normal table (and no nested divs) and no scripting.
Perfect. Just curious, in the css you put a comment
/* could uses classes instead of all this junk */
thead th:nth-child(1), etc.
I was “messing around” with that wondering if their was a better way. What type of class are you referring to?
I used your html and css, it’s not displaying exactly the same as yours, trying to tweak the css to figure what’s what.
Any time you have a long list of comma separated rules you could simply create one class (eg .sticky) and use that class on the elements concerned.
It means you have to address the html and add the class where necessary but it tidies the css up.
It all depends whether you want to keep the html untouched or not.
I’ll be back tomorrow if you are still stuck on something.
I have a motto, if in doubt, get the hell out. Start over. I think using classes would be tidier altogether.
Have the HTML done and the sticky header. Other than color styling of columns, just missing the horizontal scrollbar. I’ll keep tinkering with it.
Thanks.