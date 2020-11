I have received a warning message to solve localization:

Accessing the method ‘setLocale’ through Validator is deprecated. Simply call ‘window.Parsley.setLocale(…)’

Currently, we use

<script>window.ParsleyValidator.setLocale('de');</script>

How to manage without warning message as documentation is not specific about ‘window.Parsley.setLocale(…)’

Is this a browser setting?