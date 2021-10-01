Parsley validation and an error detection

JavaScript
#1

I have solved adding a class on the particular input field.
An example:

fixed-margin-button1

An issue comes when there is particular input field and I try to detect parsley error status on this field. Description: data-parsley-trigger=“change” data-parsley-id=“13”

How to detect using Javascript.
I have tried to solve like an example:

   if (data-parsley-id=== 13) {
       button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
   }

Need help how to do it in the correct way for the particular input cell (only specific field as there are many input fields…).

#2

Try:

if (button.dataset.parsleyId === '13') {
  button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
}
#3

I have tested. It will not activate fixed-margin-button1.

#4

Then please post enough code that we can recreate your problem.

#5

As this validation works without SUBMIT button, it should show class fixed-margin-button1 in the case of error. I have checked again. An error added UI with an ID. We have button.dataset.parsleyId === ‘13’
It is not a button, but ID within UI which is connected to the input field.

<ul class="parsley-errors-list filled" id="parsley-id-13" aria-hidden="false"><li class="parsley-required">Field is requested</li></ul>

ParsleyValidationContactForm1 = {
init: function() {
  var $ = jQuery;

  $(document).ready(function()
   {
    var parsleyConfig = {
    errorsContainer: function(parsleyField) {
      return $('.msg_error_parsley1');
     }
    };

    $("#contact_form1").parsley(parsleyConfig);

    button.setAttribute("disabled", "");
    if (button.dataset.parsleyId === '13') {
     button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
    }

    $("#contact_form1").on('submit', function(e)
     {
      var f = $(this);
      f.parsley().validate();

      if (f.parsley().isValid()) {
       alert('The form is valid');
      } else {
       alert('There are validation errors');
      }

      e.preventDefault();
     }
    );
   }
  );
 }
}