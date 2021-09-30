Parsley validation and an error detection

I have solved adding a class on the particular input field.
An example:

fixed-margin-button1

An issue comes when there is particular input field and I try to detect parsley error status on this field. Description: data-parsley-trigger=“change” data-parsley-id=“13”

How to detect using Javascript.
I have tried to solve like an example:

   if (data-parsley-id=== 13) {
       button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
   }

Need help how to do it in the correct way for the particular input cell (only specific field as there are many input fields…).

Try:

if (button.dataset.parsleyId === '13') {
  button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
}
I have tested. It will not activate fixed-margin-button1.

Then please post enough code that we can recreate your problem.