Parsley validation and an error detection

I have solved adding a class on the particular input field.
An example:
fixed-margin-button1
An issue comes when there is particular input field and I try to detect parsley error status on this field. Description: data-parsley-trigger=“change” data-parsley-id=“13”
How to detect using Javascript.
I have tried to solve like an example:
if (data-parsley-id=== 13) {
button.setAttribute("class", "fixed-margin-button1");
}
Need help how to do it in the correct way for the particular input cell (only specific field as there are many input fields…).