Parsing multidimensional array

I have a multidimensional array,

Array ( [0] => Array ( [Title] => Icebound. [Id] => 1 [Cooling_Area] => 800 ) [1] => Array ( [Title] => Ocean Breeze [Id] => 2 [Cooling_Area] => 750 ) [2] => Array ( [Title] => Ice Tundra [Id] => 3 [Cooling_Area] => 900 ) [3] => Array ( [Title] => Cool Beans. [Id] => 4 [Cooling_Area] => 300 ) [4] => Array ( [Title] => Blue Steel. [Id] => 5 [Cooling_Area] => 930 ) [5] => Array ( [Title] => Sub-Zero [Id] => 6 [Cooling_Area] => 500 ) [6] => Array ( [Title] => Ice Ice Baby. [Id] => 7 [Cooling_Area] => 670 ) [7] => Array ( [Title] => The Frost [Id] => 8 [Cooling_Area] => 850 ) [8] => Array ( [Title] => Broken Dreams. [Id] => 9 [Cooling_Area] => 650 ) [9] => Array ( [Title] => Chill Out. [Id] => 10 [Cooling_Area] => 600 ) [10] => Array ( [Title] => Ice Giant. [Id] => 11 [Cooling_Area] => 950 ) [11] => Array ( [Title] => Chill Zone. [Id] => 12 [Cooling_Area] => 650 )

and am trying to figure how create an array like

["Icebound","Ocean Breeze","Ice Tundra",...]

given its a array of arrays, but would it be something like

foreach($dataArray as $unitArray) { foreach($unitArray as $key => $element) { { array_push($element); } }

but only get the Title key in the second array?