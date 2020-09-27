Parsing multidimensional array

PHP
#1

I have a multidimensional array,

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Icebound.
            [Id] => 1
            [Cooling_Area] => 800
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Ocean Breeze
            [Id] => 2
            [Cooling_Area] => 750
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Ice Tundra
            [Id] => 3
            [Cooling_Area] => 900
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Cool Beans.
            [Id] => 4
            [Cooling_Area] => 300
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Blue Steel.
            [Id] => 5
            [Cooling_Area] => 930
        )

    [5] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Sub-Zero
            [Id] => 6
            [Cooling_Area] => 500
        )

    [6] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Ice Ice Baby.
            [Id] => 7
            [Cooling_Area] => 670
        )

    [7] => Array
        (
            [Title] => The Frost
            [Id] => 8
            [Cooling_Area] => 850
        )

    [8] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Broken Dreams.
            [Id] => 9
            [Cooling_Area] => 650
        )

    [9] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Chill Out.
            [Id] => 10
            [Cooling_Area] => 600
        )

    [10] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Ice Giant.
            [Id] => 11
            [Cooling_Area] => 950
        )

    [11] => Array
        (
            [Title] => Chill Zone.
            [Id] => 12
            [Cooling_Area] => 650
        )

and am trying to figure how create an array like

["Icebound","Ocean Breeze","Ice Tundra",...]

given its a array of arrays, but would it be something like

foreach($dataArray as $unitArray) {
    foreach($unitArray as $key => $element) { {
    array_push($element);
    }
}

but only get the Title key in the second array?