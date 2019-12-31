Hi there!,

Hope you’re having a good time, I’m studying the HTML5 Games Novice to Ninja Book on Sitepoint, but, when I try to compile with npm this error appears:

ParseError: ‘import’ and ‘export’ may appear only with ‘sourceType: module’

It happens just after the npm initialization and Budo installation. I didn’t install Babel, Gulp o anything yet.

import pop from "../pop/index.js"; // ERROR const { Container } = pop; // Game setup code const scene = new Container(); // Example game element to manipulate const player = { update: function() { console.log("updated!"); } }; scene.add(player); scene.update(); scene.remove(player); console.log(scene.children);

I really don’t know what I’m doing wrong, so, any idea will be appreciated.

Thank’s in advance.

Regards,

Rodrigo