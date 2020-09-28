Parse JSON file

PHP
#1

I have this JSON file,

How can I loop through it to create an array of the last values (Cooling_area) like

$coolingArea =  [800,750,900,300,930,500,670,...];
#2

A clever way of doing this I found while following an online tutorial. That is go to your console window and do a console.log on it then simply copy the data that you want to use. The only thing you probably have to do is delete the erroneous data that is copied over.

#3

The map method can help you to achieve that.

// coolingData is an object containing the parsed JSON data
const coolingArea = coolingData.map(area => area["Cooling_Area"]);
// coolingArea ends up as an array, containing [800,750,900,300,930,500,670...]
#4

I spoke too soon, is there a way to do this using PHP?

#5

Sure, PHP also has a mapping function…

$file = file_get_contents('./cooling-areas.json');
$json = json_decode($file, true);

$coolingAreas = array_map(function($element) {
    return $element['Cooling_Area'];
}, $json);

var_dump($coolingAreas);


#6

I’ve moved this thread over to the PHP forum, to help avoid any confusion.

#7

In php, you first need to use file_get_contents to get a file and write it to a variable, and then foreach over it.