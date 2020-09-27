Parse JSON file

I have this JSON file,
How can I loop through it to create an array of the last values (Cooling_area) like
$coolingArea = [800,750,900,300,930,500,670,...];
A clever way of doing this I found while following an online tutorial. That is go to your console window and do a console.log on it then simply copy the data that you want to use. The only thing you probably have to do is delete the erroneous data that is copied over.
The map method can help you to achieve that.
// coolingData is an object containing the parsed JSON data
const coolingArea = coolingData.map(area => area["Cooling_Area"]);
// coolingArea ends up as an array, containing [800,750,900,300,930,500,670...]