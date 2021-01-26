Parse error → The Syntax error

PHP
#1

echo '<li><label><input type="checkbox" name="slb_list[]" value=".'$list->ID'.">'. $list->post_title .'</label></li>';

Error →

Parse error : syntax error, unexpected variable “$list”, expecting “,” or “;” in

Can some guide me where I am faltering? I think the issue is with the wrong concatenation.

Full Code →

<?php 
        global $wpdb;
        $list_query = $wpdb->get_results("SELECT ID, post_title FROM {$wpdb->posts} WHERE post_type = 'slb_list' AND post_status IN ('draft', 'publish')");
        if (!is_null($list_query)) {
          foreach ($list_query as $list) {
            echo '<li><label><input type="checkbox" name="slb_list[]" value=".'$list->ID'.">'. $list->post_title .'</label></li>';
          }
        }
        ?>
#2

Your concatenation is wrong. Look at it closely.

#3

(to emphasize the point) look at the coloration of the stuff around your ID concat, compared to the coloration around your post_title concat.

#4

value=".$list->ID." this reduced the aprse error, but still the loop is not generating anything.
image

#5

Does your IDE colorize your code? What does it look like now?

#6

image
#7

Does that look right to you?

#8

Is this Ok Now?

image
#9

You tell me. Is it working?

#10

Finally loop is not generating anyting. If I am still wrong please guide me with correct code.

#11

What do you get when you dump $list ?