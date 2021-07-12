parentNode vs. ParentElement

Should these be using all of one or the other?
Is there a way to determine which gets used where and when?
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/1/
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentNode;
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/dt92v7q8/
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentNode;
Code 4
You have never changed these, they have always stayed as this.
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/2/
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;