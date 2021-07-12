parentNode vs. ParentElement

JavaScript
#1

Should these be using all of one or the other?

Is there a way to determine which gets used where and when?

Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/1/

const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentNode;

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;

Code 3
https://jsfiddle.net/dt92v7q8/

const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentNode;

Code 4
You have never changed these, they have always stayed as this.
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/2/

const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
#2

Because navigation such as nextElementSibling has become popular as it avoids unwanted nodes, parentElement is a slightly updated version of parentNode that does basically the same thing with a bit more protection.

Either works, but as elements are what we are dealing with, parentElement is the preferred way to go.

#3

ok, so then this one it is.

Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/08a7bywp/

function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const cover = evt.currentTarget;
    const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".wrap");
    hide(cover);
    show(thewrap);
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
    show(wrapper);
    initPlayer(wrapper);
  }