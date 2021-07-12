parentNode vs. ParentElement

Should these be using all of one or the other?
or, is there a difference?
I’m confused now.
Code 1
https://jsfiddle.net/6u9xjgvh/2/
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentNode;
Code 2
https://jsfiddle.net/6u9xjgvh/
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".container");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
Originally it was set as:
Code 3
You have never changed these, they have always stayed as this.
https://jsfiddle.net/hmueokar/
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.parentElement;
querySelector would go with Nodes
evt.currentTarget would go with Elements
Maybe that would be a good way to remember.