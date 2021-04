Hello!

I am trying to make the parent of a grid container to fit the grid container in the height, without defining it.

For example I have this pen, that the #header background is black.

It is only visible if I set for example the #header the height: 100vh (it is commented it out now)

I am trying to make the #header to adjust it’s height according to it’s child elements height.

Is this something easy to do?