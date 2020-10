The concept is called Generics and no, PHP8 does not have it.

You can kinda sorta emulate it with tools like Psalm (see https://psalm.dev/docs/annotating_code/templated_annotations/) and PHPStan (see https://phpstan.org/blog/generics-in-php-using-phpdocs), but that’s only through static analysis. At runtime all these annotations are ignored by the compiler.