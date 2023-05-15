Parameter declaration using file handle resource

In trying to make my PHP code less “loose”, I’m declaring parameter types on functions, like:

function len (string $str) :int

What is the method for doing this when passing a file resource returned from fopen()? The PHP manual writes functions like:

function out (resource $fp,string $str)

But I get: PHP Warning: “resource” is not a supported builtin type and will be interpreted as a class name. Write “\resource” to suppress this warning…

Aside from just using \resource and suppressing the warning, is there a more correct way of declaring the parameter $fp in this example? I presume I might run into other similar situations? I’m not understanding the distinction between a builtin type versus a file handle or other similar structures, I guess.

Thanks.