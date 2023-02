Hello!

I am trying to create a parallax image that will stop at some point as the user scrolls.

For example, I want this image, to stop when the “M” in the picture appears.

Because now when you scroll below it, it is disappearing.

Hidden “M”:

Is there any way that I could make this one with CSS or should JS be used instead?

Like use the parallax effect until the image fully appears, and then stop the effect and scroll normally.