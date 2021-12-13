Panel toggle available only on mobile, visible on all other viewports

I would do as much in css as you can and that reduces the JS.

For example use media queries to show and hide the toggle and then your JS does not need a width detection routine. Just apply the routine once at the start. It doesn’t matter that you apply it on desktop because css has hidden the toggle.

When the media query clicks in and reveals the toggle then you can use it as required.

You’ll need 2 media queries. One will be min-width: 800px and one will be max-width: 799px.

In those media queries you can apply the styles to show and hide those elements and you won’t need the active classes as css will do that.

The only thing the JS needs to do is apply the click event listener and then activate your slide toggle. The only complication is that the slide toggle writes an inline style so in your min-width media query you will add !important to the display:flex rule for the film div.

I’m on a mobile at the moment but I’ll offer some real code when I get back home later today