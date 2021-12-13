Panel toggle available only on mobile, visible on all other viewports

Hi there,

I’ve got a section I’m working on which I only want to be togglable on small tablet/mobile viewport (in my case 799px and below) and display permanently on 800px and above. The problem I’m having is there’s a conflict whereby the toggle and visibility don’t work at some points when I resize the window.

By default, I want the filters to be hidden on mobile but give the user the ability to show/hide at will. On 800px and above the filters should just display. Both of these scenarios should work if you resize the window/change orientation.

The problem I’ve got is that I’ve used flexbox for layout purposes so that complicates matters a bit for the show/hide.

See here (the “Filters” section) for details. Below is the JS that I currently have controlling this area.

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/

// toggle film filter panel function toggleFilmPanels() { if ($(window).width() <= 799) { $('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active"); $('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'none'); $('#film-filters-toggle').click(function() { $(this).toggleClass("active"); $("#film-filters-panel").slideToggle({ start: function() { $("#film-filters-panel").css({ display: "flex" }) } }); }); } else{ $('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active"); $('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'flex'); } } toggleFilmPanels();

Any thoughts please?