Panel toggle available only on mobile, visible on all other viewports

JavaScript
Hi there,

I’ve got a section I’m working on which I only want to be togglable on small tablet/mobile viewport (in my case 799px and below) and display permanently on 800px and above. The problem I’m having is there’s a conflict whereby the toggle and visibility don’t work at some points when I resize the window.

By default, I want the filters to be hidden on mobile but give the user the ability to show/hide at will. On 800px and above the filters should just display. Both of these scenarios should work if you resize the window/change orientation.

The problem I’ve got is that I’ve used flexbox for layout purposes so that complicates matters a bit for the show/hide.

See here (the “Filters” section) for details. Below is the JS that I currently have controlling this area.

https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/

// toggle film filter panel

    function toggleFilmPanels() {

        if ($(window).width() <= 799) {

            $('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active");

            $('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'none');

            $('#film-filters-toggle').click(function() {

                $(this).toggleClass("active");

                $("#film-filters-panel").slideToggle({

                    start: function() {

                        $("#film-filters-panel").css({

                            display: "flex"

                        })

                    }

                });

            });

        } else{

            $('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active");

            $('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'flex');

        }

    }

    toggleFilmPanels();

Any thoughts please?

It’s late here, so sorry if I am mistaken.

A quick scan through your code and I can’t see a ‘resize’ event listener. You’ll want that event to trigger/fire your toggleFilmPanels function.

Just a couple of quick links I found

https://www.techiedelight.com/handle-resize-event-javascript/

In the following he’s using a debounce technique, which means it will only trigger your toggle function when resizing is complete — a pretty good idea.

https://css-tricks.com/snippets/jquery/done-resizing-event/

Some more info on debounce here (specifically resizing)
https://css-tricks.com/debouncing-throttling-explained-examples/#debounce-examples