Panel toggle available only on mobile, visible on all other viewports

Hi there,
I’ve got a section I’m working on which I only want to be togglable on small tablet/mobile viewport (in my case 799px and below) and display permanently on 800px and above. The problem I’m having is there’s a conflict whereby the toggle and visibility don’t work at some points when I resize the window.
By default, I want the filters to be hidden on mobile but give the user the ability to show/hide at will. On 800px and above the filters should just display. Both of these scenarios should work if you resize the window/change orientation.
The problem I’ve got is that I’ve used flexbox for layout purposes so that complicates matters a bit for the show/hide.
See here (the “Filters” section) for details. Below is the JS that I currently have controlling this area.
https://apexcinemas.andrewcourtney.co.uk/films/
// toggle film filter panel
function toggleFilmPanels() {
if ($(window).width() <= 799) {
$('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active");
$('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'none');
$('#film-filters-toggle').click(function() {
$(this).toggleClass("active");
$("#film-filters-panel").slideToggle({
start: function() {
$("#film-filters-panel").css({
display: "flex"
})
}
});
});
} else{
$('#film-filters-toggle').removeClass("active");
$('#film-filters-panel').css('display', 'flex');
}
}
toggleFilmPanels();
Any thoughts please?