Pan photo with keys and on touch device

JavaScript
I have the following pen that allows a visitor to pan a photo using a mouse: https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/yLYWpgy

I would like to be able to do so using left and right arrow keys and on a touch device, but I’m stuck.

Any suggestions, please?

Hi there Gandalf,

as I don’t have a “Smart Phone” I can’t help with
“touch”, but here is the left and right arrow code…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Official school photos</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
  background-color: #f9f9f9;
  font: normal 1em / 1.5em verdana, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}

h1 {
  font-size: 1.33em;
  color: #444;
  text-align: center;
  text-transform: capitalize;
}
h2 {
  font-size: 1.12em;
  color: #444;
  text-align: center;
}
p {
  text-align: center;
}
#photo {
  background-image: url( http://www.southgatecountyschool.co.uk/school-photos/photo-1930.jpg);
  background-position: 50% 0;
  height: 35em;
  max-width: 50em;
  margin: 1em auto;
  border: 1px solid #999;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  box-shadow: 0.32em 0.32em 0.32em rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
  transition: background-position 0.3s ease;
}   
</style>

</head>
<body>

<h1>Official school photos</h1>
<p>Use left and right arrow keys to pan left and right</p>
<h2>1930</h2>
<div id="photo"></div>

<script>
(function( d, w ) {
   'use strict';

  var count = 50, image = d.getElementById( 'photo' );

  w.addEventListener( 'keydown', function (e) {

    if ( e.keyCode === 37 && count > 1 ) { count = count - 1; }
    if ( e.keyCode === 39 && count < 100 ) { count = count + 1; }
  	
  	image.style.backgroundPosition =  count + '% 0';

  });
 
}( document, window ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

coothead

Thanks @coothead.

Hi there Gandalf,

note that I edited the post at 2.00pm GMT,
with a simplification of the script. Make sure
that your not using code prior to that time. :winky:

coothead

Hi there @coothead

Thanks and noted. And I’ve simplified it further still :wink:

G