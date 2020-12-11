Pan photo with keys and on touch device

I have the following pen that allows a visitor to pan a photo using a mouse: https://codepen.io/gandalf458/pen/yLYWpgy
I would like to be able to do so using left and right arrow keys and on a touch device, but I’m stuck.
Any suggestions, please?
Hi there Gandalf,
as I don’t have a “Smart Phone” I can’t help with
“touch”, but here is the left and right arrow code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Official school photos</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em verdana, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.33em;
color: #444;
text-align: center;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
h2 {
font-size: 1.12em;
color: #444;
text-align: center;
}
p {
text-align: center;
}
#photo {
background-image: url( http://www.southgatecountyschool.co.uk/school-photos/photo-1930.jpg);
background-position: 50% 0;
height: 35em;
max-width: 50em;
margin: 1em auto;
border: 1px solid #999;
box-sizing: border-box;
box-shadow: 0.32em 0.32em 0.32em rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
transition: background-position 0.3s ease;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Official school photos</h1>
<p>Use left and right arrow keys to pan left and right</p>
<h2>1930</h2>
<div id="photo"></div>
<script>
(function( d, w ) {
'use strict';
var count = 50, image = d.getElementById( 'photo' );
w.addEventListener( 'keydown', function (e) {
if ( e.keyCode === 37 && count > 1 ) { count = count - 1; }
if ( e.keyCode === 39 && count < 100 ) { count = count + 1; }
image.style.backgroundPosition = count + '% 0';
});
}( document, window ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead
Thanks @coothead.
Hi there Gandalf,
note that I edited the post at 2.00pm GMT,
with a simplification of the script. Make sure
that your not using code prior to that time.
coothead
Hi there @coothead
Thanks and noted. And I’ve simplified it further still
G