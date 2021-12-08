Paid membership fees refund

Can someone please guide me who do I need to contact to get sitepoint subscription fees back? I paid for 1 year membership last year, it was automatically renewed this year without any notification. There is no option on the website to cancel auto renewal.

I emailed at support@sitepoint.com and got a response from Bill that my subscription is cancelled. But I haven’t got refund back. I have emailed numerous times at the same email address and there is no response. It’s really disappointing and feel it’s unfair.