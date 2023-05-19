Hello SEO experts! I’m currently working on optimizing my website’s search engine visibility, and I have a question regarding the best approach for improving organic rankings: paid links or good redirects. I have seen these two different strategies used by websites. Some people buy expired domains have good links and then they redirect it to their website, and some people buy links obviously, Are there any specific scenarios or considerations where one option may be preferred over the other? Please guide
You put the words “organic rankings” and “paid links” in the same sentence. I shall now stare at you.