[PAID] Install Discourse in Subfolder on Ubuntu Server

We have this website. we need to set up a subfolder discourse docker forum on ubuntu. We want to serve discourse on https://talkwithstranger.com/ask without using CDN.

I have tried to set it up by following this tutorial but I am having these problems

Avatars disappears after 2 or 3 rebuilds Images uploaded on topics are giving 404 after some rebuilds

you have to fix bugs on this test domain so I can install and fix those same bugs on my live website 95% of work is done you just have to fix some bugs

My app.yml

## Subfolder support with Docker https://meta.discourse.org/t/subfolder-support-with-docker/30507 ## discourse-terraform Docker configuration template ## ## After making changes to this file, you MUST rebuild for any changes ## to take effect in your live Discourse instance: ## ## /var/discourse/launcher rebuild app ## ## this is the all-in-one, standalone Discourse Docker container template # You may add rate limiting to by commenting out the ratelimited template. # Out of the box it allows 12 reqs a second per ip, and 100 per minute per ip # This is configurable by amending the params in this file templates: - "templates/postgres.template.yml" - "templates/redis.template.yml" - "templates/web.template.yml" - "templates/sshd.template.yml" ## which TCP/IP ports should this container expose? expose: - "1357:80" #change this port to port where you want run discourse # fwd host port 80 to container port 80 (http) #- "2222:22" # fwd host port 2222 to container port 22 (ssh) params: db_default_text_search_config: "pg_catalog.english" ## Set db_shared_buffers to 1/3 of the memory you wish to allocate to postgres ## on 1GB install set to 128MB on a 4GB instance you may raise to 1GB db_shared_buffers: "512MB" # ## Which Git revision should this container use? (default: tests-passed) #version: tests-passed env: LANG: en_US.UTF-8 ## TODO: How many concurrent web requests are supported? ## With 2GB we recommend 3-4 workers, with 1GB only 2 UNICORN_WORKERS: 3 ## ## TODO: List of comma delimited emails that will be made admin and developer ## on initial signup example 'user1@example.com, user2@example.com' DISCOURSE_DEVELOPER_EMAILS: "ahmeds.works@gmail.com" #change these emails to site admins emails ## ## TODO: The domain name this Discourse instance will respond to DISCOURSE_RELATIVE_URL_ROOT: /ask DISCOURSE_HOSTNAME: "privitevps.ga" #change this domain to you website domain ## ## TODO: The mailserver this Discourse instance will use # change smtp setting to your own smtp setting DISCOURSE_SMTP_ADDRESS: smtp.example.com DISCOURSE_SMTP_PORT: 587 DISCOURSE_SMTP_USER_NAME: example@example.com DISCOURSE_SMTP_PASSWORD: example_password ## ## The CDN address for this Discourse instance (configured to pull) #DISCOURSE_CDN_URL: //discourse-cdn.example.com ## These containers are stateless, all data is stored in /shared volumes: - volume: host: /var/discourse/shared/standalone guest: /shared - volume: host: /var/discourse/shared/standalone/log/var-log guest: /var/log ## The docker manager plugin allows you to one-click upgrade Discouse ## http://discourse.example.com/admin/docker hooks: after_code: - exec: cd: $home/plugins cmd: - mkdir -p plugins - git clone https://github.com/discourse/docker_manager.git - git clone https://github.com/discourse/discourse-voting.git ## Remember, this is YAML syntax - you can only have one block with a name run: - exec: cd: $home cmd: - rm -fr public/assets - sudo -E -u discourse bundle exec rake assets:precompile - mkdir -p public/ask - cd public/ask && ln -s ../uploads && ln -s ../backups - rm public/uploads - rm public/backups - replace: global: true filename: /etc/nginx/conf.d/discourse.conf from: proxy_pass http://discourse; to: | rewrite ^/(.*)$ /ask/$1 break; proxy_pass http://discourse; - replace: filename: /etc/nginx/conf.d/discourse.conf from: etag off; to: | etag off; location /ask { rewrite ^/ask/?(.*)$ /$1; } - replace: filename: /etc/nginx/conf.d/discourse.conf from: $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for to: $http_fastly_client_ip global: true - exec: echo "End of custom commands" - exec: awk -F\# '{print $1;}' ~/.ssh/authorized_keys | awk 'BEGIN { print "Authorized SSH keys for this container:"; } NF>=2 {print $NF;}'

nginx config

location /ask { proxy_pass http://localhost:1357; proxy_read_timeout 90; proxy_redirect http://localhost:1357 https://privitevps.ga; }

Discourse error log

/var/www/discourse/app/models/report.rb:267:in `rescue in find' /var/www/discourse/app/models/report.rb:234:in `find' /var/www/discourse/app/controllers/admin/reports_controller.rb:42:in `block (2 levels) in bulk' actionpack-6.0.3.5/lib/action_controller/metal/strong_parameters.rb:345:in `block in each_pair' actionpack-6.0.3.5/lib/action_controller/metal/strong_parameters.rb:344:in `each_pair' actionpack-6.0.3.5/lib/action_controller/metal/strong_parameters.rb:344:in `each_pair' /var/www/discourse/app/controllers/admin/reports_controller.rb:31:in `block in bulk' /var/www/discourse/lib/hijack.rb:56:in `instance_eval' /var/www/discourse/lib/hijack.rb:56:in `block in hijack' /var/www/discourse/lib/scheduler/defer.rb:94:in `block in do_work' rails_multisite-2.5.0/lib/rails_multisite/connection_management.rb:76:in `with_connection' /var/www/discourse/lib/scheduler/defer.rb:89:in `do_work' /var/www/discourse/lib/scheduler/defer.rb:79:in `block (2 levels) in start_thread'

PostgreSQL log

2021-04-01 18:33:04.209 UTC [51] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 13.2 (Debian 13.2-1.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit 2021-04-01 18:33:04.210 UTC [51] LOG: listening on IPv4 address "0.0.0.0", port 5432 2021-04-01 18:33:04.211 UTC [51] LOG: listening on IPv6 address "::", port 5432 2021-04-01 18:33:04.211 UTC [51] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432" 2021-04-01 18:33:04.223 UTC [73] LOG: database system was shut down at 2021-04-01 18:32:19 UTC 2021-04-01 18:33:04.230 UTC [51] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections 2021-04-01 18:44:16.543 UTC [1155] discourse@discourse LOG: provided user name (discourse) and authenticated user name (root) do not match 2021-04-01 18:44:16.544 UTC [1155] discourse@discourse FATAL: Peer authentication failed for user "discourse" 2021-04-01 18:44:16.544 UTC [1155] discourse@discourse DETAIL: Connection matched pg_hba.conf line 94: "local all all peer" 2021-04-02 03:33:33.893 UTC [36640] discourse@discourse LOG: duration: 141.998 ms statement: COPY public.stylesheet_cache (id, target, digest, content, created_at, updated_at, theme_id, source_map) TO stdout; 2021-04-02 17:49:50.676 UTC [92100] discourse@discourse LOG: duration: 156.461 ms statement: DO $$DECLARE row record; BEGIN -- create <destination> schema if it does not exists already -- NOTE: DROP & CREATE SCHEMA is easier, but we don't want to drop the public schema -- otherwise extensions (like hstore & pg_trgm) won't work anymore... CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS backup; -- move all <source> tables to <destination> schema FOR row IN SELECT tablename FROM pg_tables WHERE schemaname = 'public' AND tableowner = 'discourse' LOOP EXECUTE 'DROP TABLE IF EXISTS backup.' || quote_ident(row.tablename) || ' CASCADE;'; EXECUTE 'ALTER TABLE public.' || quote_ident(row.tablename) || ' SET SCHEMA backup;'; END LOOP; -- move all <source> views to <destination> schema FOR row IN SELECT viewname FROM pg_views WHERE schemaname = 'public' AND viewowner = 'discourse' LOOP EXECUTE 'DROP VIEW IF EXISTS backup.' || quote_ident(row.viewname) || ' CASCADE;'; EXECUTE 'ALTER VIEW public.' || quote_ident(row.viewname) || ' SET SCHEMA backup;'; END LOOP; END$$; 2021-04-02 17:49:52.092 UTC [92128] discourse@discourse LOG: duration: 114.918 ms statement: COPY public.scheduler_stats (id, name, hostname, pid, duration_ms, live_slots_start, live_slots_finish, started_at, success, error) FROM stdin; 2021-04-02 17:49:53.398 UTC [92128] discourse@discourse LOG: duration: 1266.208 ms statement: COPY public.stylesheet_cache (id, target, digest, content, created_at, updated_at, theme_id, source_map) FROM stdin; 2021-04-02 17:51:24.451 UTC [51] LOG: received smart shutdown request 2021-04-02 17:51:26.828 UTC [51] LOG: background worker "logical replication launcher" (PID 79) exited with exit code 1 2021-04-02 17:51:26.836 UTC [74] LOG: shutting down 2021-04-02 17:51:26.948 UTC [51] LOG: database system is shut down 2021-04-02 18:00:56.877 UTC [52] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 13.2 (Debian 13.2-1.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit 2021-04-02 18:00:56.879 UTC [52] LOG: listening on IPv4 address "0.0.0.0", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:00:56.879 UTC [52] LOG: listening on IPv6 address "::", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:00:56.880 UTC [52] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432" 2021-04-02 18:00:56.893 UTC [73] LOG: database system was shut down at 2021-04-02 18:00:11 UTC 2021-04-02 18:00:56.909 UTC [52] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections 2021-04-02 18:03:23.275 UTC [343] discourse@discourse LOG: duration: 172.267 ms statement: UPDATE "stylesheet_cache" SET "content" = REPLACE("content", '/uploads', '/../uploads'), "digest" = REPLACE("digest", '/uploads', '/../uploads'), "source_map" = REPLACE("source_map", '/uploads', '/../uploads'), "target" = REPLACE("target", '/uploads', '/../uploads') WHERE "content" IS NOT NULL AND "content" LIKE '%/uploads%' OR "digest" IS NOT NULL AND "digest" LIKE '%/uploads%' OR "source_map" IS NOT NULL AND "source_map" LIKE '%/uploads%' OR "target" IS NOT NULL AND "target" LIKE '%/uploads%' 2021-04-02 18:03:55.952 UTC [52] LOG: received smart shutdown request 2021-04-02 18:03:57.185 UTC [52] LOG: background worker "logical replication launcher" (PID 79) exited with exit code 1 2021-04-02 18:03:57.189 UTC [74] LOG: shutting down 2021-04-02 18:03:57.308 UTC [52] LOG: database system is shut down 2021-04-02 18:04:00.354 UTC [47] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 13.2 (Debian 13.2-1.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit 2021-04-02 18:04:00.355 UTC [47] LOG: listening on IPv4 address "0.0.0.0", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:04:00.356 UTC [47] LOG: listening on IPv6 address "::", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:04:00.359 UTC [47] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432" 2021-04-02 18:04:00.375 UTC [66] LOG: database system was shut down at 2021-04-02 18:03:57 UTC 2021-04-02 18:04:00.380 UTC [47] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections 2021-04-02 18:13:27.137 UTC [47] LOG: received smart shutdown request 2021-04-02 18:13:27.980 UTC [47] LOG: background worker "logical replication launcher" (PID 72) exited with exit code 1 2021-04-02 18:13:27.982 UTC [67] LOG: shutting down 2021-04-02 18:13:28.009 UTC [47] LOG: database system is shut down 2021-04-02 18:13:31.497 UTC [45] LOG: starting PostgreSQL 13.2 (Debian 13.2-1.pgdg100+1) on x86_64-pc-linux-gnu, compiled by gcc (Debian 8.3.0-6) 8.3.0, 64-bit 2021-04-02 18:13:31.499 UTC [45] LOG: listening on IPv4 address "0.0.0.0", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:13:31.499 UTC [45] LOG: listening on IPv6 address "::", port 5432 2021-04-02 18:13:31.500 UTC [45] LOG: listening on Unix socket "/var/run/postgresql/.s.PGSQL.5432" 2021-04-02 18:13:31.515 UTC [67] LOG: database system was shut down at 2021-04-02 18:13:27 UTC 2021-04-02 18:13:31.520 UTC [45] LOG: database system is ready to accept connections

Nginx error log

2021/04/02 18:01:06 [error] 69#69: *1 connect() failed (111: Connection refused) while connecting to upstream, client: 172.17.0.1, server: _, request: "GET /ask/ HTTP/1.0", upstream: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/ask/", host: "localhost:1357" 2021/04/02 18:13:38 [error] 64#64: *1 connect() failed (111: Connection refused) while connecting to upstream, client: 172.17.0.1, server: _, request: "POST /ask/message-bus/c734a550b6e54923aff3e0c6fdf1b014/poll HTTP/1.0", upstream: "http://127.0.0.1:3000/ask/message-bus/c734a550b6e54923aff3e0c6fdf1b014/poll", host: "localhost:1357", referrer: "https://privitevps.ga/ask/latest"

When do you need it done?

ASAP

What is your budget, in $ USD that you can offer for this task?

Open to suggestions. Please PM me with your approach and estimate.