Pagination with MVC

Please, could someone help me? How to do pagination? follow my MVC system

Controller

// Load All Posts public function index(){ $posts = $this->postModel->getPosts(); $data = [ 'posts' => $posts ]; $this->view('posts/index', $data); }

Model

// Get All Posts public function getPosts(){ $this->db->query("SELECT *, posts.id as postId, users.id as userId FROM posts INNER JOIN users ON posts.user_id = users.id ORDER BY posts.created_at DESC;"); $results = $this->db->resultset(); return $results; }

View