Pagination on Splide.js

I would like to delete pagination from default slide made by splide.js https://splidejs.com/image-slider/ and I followed instruction, but it isn’t removed.

https://splidejs.com/options/

JavaScript

import Splide from "@splidejs/splide"; new Splide(".splide").mount(); document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () { new Splide("#card-slider", { type: "loop", cover: true, pagination: false, height: "10rem", padding: { right: "8rem", left: "8rem", }, pagination: false, }).mount(); });

HTML