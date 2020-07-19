Pagination for Published post

PHP
This forum is great,helping me lot… after learning Core php, im trying to develop very simple CMS.
While developing blog post, im trying have pagination which works fine but issue is that im getting pagination for draft post too. i want pagination for published post only ($post_status == ‘published’), so how can i get pagination for post with post status published…
or is there any better way for pagination then my code…

<?php 
    if(isset($_GET['page'])){
        $page = $_GET['page'];
    }else{
        $page = "";
    }

    if($page == "" || $page == 1){
        $page_count = 0;
    }else{
        $page_count = ($page * 5) - 5;
    }

    // query for pagination
    $query_count = "SELECT * FROM posts";
    $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
    $count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count);
    $count = ceil($count/5);

    // Query for post
    $query = "SELECT * FROM posts LIMIT  $page_count,5";
    $select_post = mysqli_query($connection,$query);
        while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($select_post)){
            $post_id= $row['post_id'];
            $post_title = $row['post_title'];
            $post_author = $row['post_author'];
            $post_tags = $row['post_tags'];
            $post_date = $row['post_date'];
            $post_image = $row['post_image'];
            $post_content = substr($row['post_content'],0,100);
            $post_status = $row['post_status'];

            if($post_status == 'published'){
?>


<!-- Blog Post -->
<h2>
    <a href="post.php?p_id=<?php echo $post_id; ?>"><?php echo $post_title ?></a>
</h2>

<p class="post">
    by <a href="author_post.php?author_id=<?php echo $post_author; ?>"><?php echo $post_author ?></a><br>
    by <a href="index.php"><?php echo $post_tags ?></a>
</p>

<p><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-time"></span> <?php echo $post_date ?></p>

<img class="img-responsive" width="300" src="images/<?php echo $post_image ;?>" alt="">

<p><?php echo $post_content ?></p>

<?php        
     }}
 ?>
<!-- Blog Post -->

<!-- pagination -->
<ul class="pager">
<?php 
    for($i = 1; $i <= $count; $i++){
        echo"<li><a href='index.php?page={$i}'>{$i}</a></li>";
    }
 ?>
</ul>
<!-- pagination -->
Solved… it was really simple…

// query for pagination
$query_count = "SELECT * FROM posts WHERE post_status = 'published'";
$find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
$count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count);
$count = ceil($count/5);
Glad you solved your problem.

If you’re starting out, it would be a good idea to use PDO rather than the mysqli interface for your database interaction.

You can find a good tutorial in PDO here.

Yes. The hard-coded 5 should be changed to use a variable so that you can easily change the number of rows per page. Also, the first query, to get the total number of matching rows, should instead use SELECT COUNT(*) as total …, then you fetch the total from that query. The current query is selecting all the column and all the matching rows of data, just to get a count.

i will learn it… thank for recommendation…

im new to the code you present hope you mean as below:

$query_count = "SELECT COUNT(*) as total FROM posts WHERE post_status = 'published'";
                $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
                $dop = mysqli_fetch_assoc($find_count);
                $count = $dop['total'];
                $count = ceil($count/5);
Pagination Work Fine in index.php but failed in Admin Dashboard
Cms Folder structure:

Post.php which is inside admin folder with following code im pulling files from includes folder

if(isset($_GET['source'])){
    $source = $_GET['source'];
}else{
    $source = '';
}

switch ($source){

    case 'add_post';
    include'includes/add_post.php';
    break;

    case 'edit_post';
    include'includes/edit_post.php';
    break;

    default:

    include "includes/view_all_post.php";

    break;

}

All the post from database is being displayed in View_all_post.php
I have done the same process as above but pagination didnt work for admin section
This is not working in view_all_post.php but if i put same code in post.php it works fine but pagination displays in other page too… how can i solve it…

<?php 
     if(isset($_GET['page'])){
            $page = $_GET['page'];
        }else{
            $page = "";
        }

        if($page == "" || $page == 1){
            $page_1 = 0;
        }else{
            $page_1 = ($page * 5) - 5;
        }

    $post_count = "SELECT * FROM posts";
    $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$post_count);
    $count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count);
 ?>

//here is the code for display post in admin-section

<ul class="pager">
    <?php 
         for($i = 1; $i <= $count; $i++){
             echo"<li><a href='includes/view_all_post.php?page={$i}'>{$i}</a></li>";
         }
    ?>
</ul>