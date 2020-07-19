Pagination for Published post

PHP
#1

This forum is great,helping me lot… after learning Core php, im trying to develop very simple CMS.
While developing blog post, im trying have pagination which works fine but issue is that im getting pagination for draft post too. i want pagination for published post only ($post_status == ‘published’), so how can i get pagination for post with post status published…
or is there any better way for pagination then my code…

<?php 
    if(isset($_GET['page'])){
        $page = $_GET['page'];
    }else{
        $page = "";
    }

    if($page == "" || $page == 1){
        $page_count = 0;
    }else{
        $page_count = ($page * 5) - 5;
    }

    // query for pagination
    $query_count = "SELECT * FROM posts";
    $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
    $count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count);
    $count = ceil($count/5);

    // Query for post
    $query = "SELECT * FROM posts LIMIT  $page_count,5";
    $select_post = mysqli_query($connection,$query);
        while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($select_post)){
            $post_id= $row['post_id'];
            $post_title = $row['post_title'];
            $post_author = $row['post_author'];
            $post_tags = $row['post_tags'];
            $post_date = $row['post_date'];
            $post_image = $row['post_image'];
            $post_content = substr($row['post_content'],0,100);
            $post_status = $row['post_status'];

            if($post_status == 'published'){
?>


<!-- Blog Post -->
<h2>
    <a href="post.php?p_id=<?php echo $post_id; ?>"><?php echo $post_title ?></a>
</h2>

<p class="post">
    by <a href="author_post.php?author_id=<?php echo $post_author; ?>"><?php echo $post_author ?></a><br>
    by <a href="index.php"><?php echo $post_tags ?></a>
</p>

<p><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-time"></span> <?php echo $post_date ?></p>

<img class="img-responsive" width="300" src="images/<?php echo $post_image ;?>" alt="">

<p><?php echo $post_content ?></p>

<?php        
     }}
 ?>
<!-- Blog Post -->

<!-- pagination -->
<ul class="pager">
<?php 
    for($i = 1; $i <= $count; $i++){
        echo"<li><a href='index.php?page={$i}'>{$i}</a></li>";
    }
 ?>
</ul>
<!-- pagination -->
#2

Solved… it was really simple…

// query for pagination
$query_count = "SELECT * FROM posts WHERE post_status = 'published'";
$find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
$count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count);
$count = ceil($count/5);
#3

Glad you solved your problem.

If you’re starting out, it would be a good idea to use PDO rather than the mysqli interface for your database interaction.

You can find a good tutorial in PDO here.

#4

Yes. The hard-coded 5 should be changed to use a variable so that you can easily change the number of rows per page. Also, the first query, to get the total number of matching rows, should instead use SELECT COUNT(*) as total …, then you fetch the total from that query. The current query is selecting all the column and all the matching rows of data, just to get a count.

#5

i will learn it… thank for recommendation…

#6

im new to the code you present hope you mean as below:

$query_count = "SELECT COUNT(*) as total FROM posts WHERE post_status = 'published'";
                $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count);
                $dop = mysqli_fetch_assoc($find_count);
                $count = $dop['total'];
                $count = ceil($count/5);