This forum is great,helping me lot… after learning Core php, im trying to develop very simple CMS.

While developing blog post, im trying have pagination which works fine but issue is that im getting pagination for draft post too. i want pagination for published post only ($post_status == ‘published’), so how can i get pagination for post with post status published…

or is there any better way for pagination then my code…

<?php if(isset($_GET['page'])){ $page = $_GET['page']; }else{ $page = ""; } if($page == "" || $page == 1){ $page_count = 0; }else{ $page_count = ($page * 5) - 5; } // query for pagination $query_count = "SELECT * FROM posts"; $find_count = mysqli_query($connection,$query_count); $count = mysqli_num_rows($find_count); $count = ceil($count/5); // Query for post $query = "SELECT * FROM posts LIMIT $page_count,5"; $select_post = mysqli_query($connection,$query); while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($select_post)){ $post_id= $row['post_id']; $post_title = $row['post_title']; $post_author = $row['post_author']; $post_tags = $row['post_tags']; $post_date = $row['post_date']; $post_image = $row['post_image']; $post_content = substr($row['post_content'],0,100); $post_status = $row['post_status']; if($post_status == 'published'){ ?> <!-- Blog Post --> <h2> <a href="post.php?p_id=<?php echo $post_id; ?>"><?php echo $post_title ?></a> </h2> <p class="post"> by <a href="author_post.php?author_id=<?php echo $post_author; ?>"><?php echo $post_author ?></a><br> by <a href="index.php"><?php echo $post_tags ?></a> </p> <p><span class="glyphicon glyphicon-time"></span> <?php echo $post_date ?></p> <img class="img-responsive" width="300" src="images/<?php echo $post_image ;?>" alt=""> <p><?php echo $post_content ?></p> <?php }} ?> <!-- Blog Post --> <!-- pagination --> <ul class="pager"> <?php for($i = 1; $i <= $count; $i++){ echo"<li><a href='index.php?page={$i}'>{$i}</a></li>"; } ?> </ul> <!-- pagination -->