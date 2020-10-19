Pagination for Published post

esu: esu: echo"<li><a href='includes/view_all_post.php?page={$i}'>{$i}</a></li>";

The links you output on the page should NOT be to the files in the ‘includes’ folder. That folder is just where the .php files are stored at on the server. Your code is (should be) requiring one of those files into a ‘main’ page file based on the $_GET['source'] value. You should be using relative links, so that when someone clicks on one, the browser starts with the url of the current ‘main’ page and appends the relative link information to it to produce the full url that gets requested.

Next, the pagination links should propagate any existing get parameters, so that things like $_GET['source'] and search/filter values will be carried from page to page. The simple way of doing this is to get a copy of the existing $_GET array (so that the original is unaltered and can be used elsewhere in your code), set the ‘page’ element in the copy to the value you want for each link, use http_build_query() to produce the query-string part of the url, then output each link.

Lastly, see where you are writing out line after line of code in the switch/case statement for every possible value. This is not general purpose code. It has you finding and editing program logic every time you add or change something and for every different main web page you create. Instead use a ‘mapping’ array, with the input values as the array indexes and the path/filenames as the array values. You would also have a ‘default’ index entry with the default path/filename. The logic would then test if the input value isset() in the array to get the correct path/name to ‘require’ (your code should use require for things is must have in order to work) or use the default entry if the input value index isn’t set in the array.