Page Transitions using SWUP

I am attempting to use SWUP for page transitions with the following set-up. Not sure if anyone is familiar with this, but if you are I would like to know where I went wrong because it’s not working!

<%page=Request.QueryString ("page")%> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title></title> <script src="https://unpkg.com/swup@latest/dist/swup.min.js"></script> <script> const swup = new Swup(); // only this line when included with script tag </script> <script defer src="script.js"></script> <style> .transition-fade { transition: 500ms; opacity: 1; transform: translateX(0); transform-origin: left; } html.is-animating .transition-fade { opacity: 1; transform: translateX(100%); } html.is-leaving .transition-fade { opacity: 0; transform: translateX(0) } </style> </head> <body> <%if page="1" then%> <h1>This the Page 1</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1a" then%> <h1>This the Page 2</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1b"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1b" then%> <h1>This the Page 3</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1c"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1c" then%> <h1>This the Page 4</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1d"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1d" then%> <%'--------------------BEGINNING OF NEXT PART --------------------%> <h1>This the Page 5</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1e"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1e" then%> <h1>This the Page 6</h1> <br /><br /><br /><br /> <%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%> <table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td> <a href="transitions.asp?page=1f"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main> </td></tr></table> <%Response.End end if%> <%if page="1f" then%> <h1>This the Last Page</h1> <main id="swup" class="transition-fade"> <%Response.End end if%> </body> </html>

If you are not familiar with ASP, response.end stops the page from executing, so I can use 1 page with a lot of text in each QueryString.

Any help would be appreciated.

Thanks