Page Transitions using SWUP

I am attempting to use SWUP for page transitions with the following set-up. Not sure if anyone is familiar with this, but if you are I would like to know where I went wrong because it’s not working!
<%page=Request.QueryString ("page")%>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title></title>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/swup@latest/dist/swup.min.js"></script>
<script>
const swup = new Swup(); // only this line when included with script tag
</script>
<script defer src="script.js"></script>
<style>
.transition-fade {
transition: 500ms;
opacity: 1;
transform: translateX(0);
transform-origin: left;
}
html.is-animating .transition-fade {
opacity: 1;
transform: translateX(100%);
}
html.is-leaving .transition-fade {
opacity: 0;
transform: translateX(0)
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<%if page="1" then%>
<h1>This the Page 1</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1a"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1a" then%>
<h1>This the Page 2</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1b"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1b" then%>
<h1>This the Page 3</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1c"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1c" then%>
<h1>This the Page 4</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1d"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1d" then%>
<%'--------------------BEGINNING OF NEXT PART --------------------%>
<h1>This the Page 5</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1e"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1e" then%>
<h1>This the Page 6</h1>
<br /><br /><br /><br />
<%'--------------------END OF THIS PART --------------------%>
<table align=left bgcolor=yellow><tr><td>
<a href="transitions.asp?page=1f"><font face=arial color=blue size=4><b>NEXT</b></font></a></main>
</td></tr></table>
<%Response.End
end if%>
<%if page="1f" then%>
<h1>This the Last Page</h1>
<main id="swup" class="transition-fade">
<%Response.End
end if%>
</body>
</html>
If you are not familiar with ASP,
response.end stops the page from executing, so I can use 1 page with a lot of text in each QueryString.
Any help would be appreciated.
Thanks