Page title is going up when it is very short

I changed http://form.kr/q/swap29/ slightly for my own use.

The changed one at http://form.kr/q/swap37/ has four black background buttons.

if you click the button “left”, left munu will be shown.

if you click the button “right”, right munu will be shown.

if you click the button “the page title”, center munu will be shown.

If you click the button “x”, all menu relates will be disappeared.

So far so good

However,

When the dynamic title “the page title” becomes shorter to “title” or the dynamic notice becomes very shorter,

the vertical position of “title” goes up in the http://form.kr/q/swap38/ with the desktop google chrome or the desktop microsoft edge.

How can I make it NOT to go up although the dynamic “page of the title” or the dynamic “notice” is very short?