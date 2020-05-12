Page speed not improving

Hi all,
Page speed is not improving. What can I do that my website
https://smmgain.com/ will be faster?
What steps have you taken to improve it? It won’t happen by itself.
There are various sites such as https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/ which will analyse the page for you and show where and how you can make improvements.
Thanks for your reply. I will analyze through this google developers tool and will improve my site
page speed is tiny ranking factor in according google.
& Your page load time is less than 6 sec. Then no need to worry more about page speed.
Hi @jaydipvivadainfotech and a warm welcome to the forum.
Is it possible to supply a reference to the six-second rule?