Page speed not improving

#1

Hi all,
Page speed is not improving. What can I do that my website https://smmgain.com/ will be faster?

#2

What steps have you taken to improve it? It won’t happen by itself.

There are various sites such as https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/ which will analyse the page for you and show where and how you can make improvements.

1 Like
#3

Thanks for your reply. I will analyze through this google developers tool and will improve my site

1 Like
#5

page speed is tiny ranking factor in according google.
& Your page load time is less than 6 sec. Then no need to worry more about page speed.

#6

Hi @jaydipvivadainfotech and a warm welcome to the forum.

Is it possible to supply a reference to the six-second rule?