Hi all,
Page speed is not improving. What can I do that my website
https://smmgain.com/ will be faster?
Page speed not improving
What steps have you taken to improve it? It won’t happen by itself.
There are various sites such as https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/ which will analyse the page for you and show where and how you can make improvements.
Thanks for your reply. I will analyze through this google developers tool and will improve my site
page speed is tiny ranking factor in according google.
& Your page load time is less than 6 sec. Then no need to worry more about page speed.
Hi @jaydipvivadainfotech and a warm welcome to the forum.
Is it possible to supply a reference to the six-second rule?
There is no such rule to refer 6s rule, But based on my experience and knowledge.
If your web page load within 6 seconds then you should be focus on any other factors instead of sticking with the page load time.
6 seconds is slooooow. I’d really aim for a second or less. 1
You may also want to look at bounce rates in relation to load times here https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/marketing-resources/data-measurement/mobile-page-speed-new-industry-benchmarks/
1 For your primary target audience, unless you’re google you wont get that speed all over the globe, nor should you aim to
Are you using WordPress?
If yes Please follow following Point
- Please choose an SEO friendly Theme
- Use a Plugin for minify HTML, CSS, and images.
- Check your CDN. if you are getting slow you may move to Cloudflare for free or premium.
Make sure that you have deleted dead links and after that, check all rel links in head and footer which takes huge amount of the time
I don’t know if someone here mentioned it, but maybe you need to work with more pics on your site? I’ve heard that people convert it in other formats so that they won’t slow your site down. Also, as a guy before me mentioned, delete dead links and remove other garbage from your site. You can just hire an SEO specialist - these guys know how doing that.