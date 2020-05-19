Page speed not improving

#1

Hi all,
Page speed is not improving. What can I do that my website https://smmgain.com/ will be faster?

#2

What steps have you taken to improve it? It won’t happen by itself.

There are various sites such as https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/ which will analyse the page for you and show where and how you can make improvements.

#3

Thanks for your reply. I will analyze through this google developers tool and will improve my site

#5

page speed is tiny ranking factor in according google.
& Your page load time is less than 6 sec. Then no need to worry more about page speed.

#6

Hi @jaydipvivadainfotech and a warm welcome to the forum.

Is it possible to supply a reference to the six-second rule?

#7

There is no such rule to refer 6s rule, But based on my experience and knowledge.
If your web page load within 6 seconds then you should be focus on any other factors instead of sticking with the page load time.

#8

6 seconds is slooooow. I’d really aim for a second or less. 1

You may also want to look at bounce rates in relation to load times here https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/marketing-resources/data-measurement/mobile-page-speed-new-industry-benchmarks/

1 For your primary target audience, unless you’re google you wont get that speed all over the globe, nor should you aim to

#9

Are you using WordPress?
If yes Please follow following Point

  1. Please choose an SEO friendly Theme
  2. Use a Plugin for minify HTML, CSS, and images.
  3. Check your CDN. if you are getting slow you may move to Cloudflare for free or premium.

#10

Make sure that you have deleted dead links and after that, check all rel links in head and footer which takes huge amount of the time