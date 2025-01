Ciao to everybody!

Page speed inside of Google suggest me to use Webp and Avif images because they allow better compression than that of PNG or JPEG formats, which involves faster downloads and less data consumption.

I am self-taught and I created my site by myself with Yola but I am not given the possibility to intervene on the code.

Is there any online service to convert .png or j.pg images to webp?

This is my website if you want to check: www.theheartofcinqueterre.com/

Thank you!