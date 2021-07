When I create a simple file as follows and save it as a .html document and then doubleclick it or open it from a browser I am getting the full source text. It is not interpreting it as a web page. What am I missing?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title> a simple page</title> </head> <body> <p>Here is the body of my page</p> </body> </html>