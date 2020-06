I’m trying to figure out where the user came from anddd am using

$referrer = substr(basename($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']), 0, strpos(basename($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']), "?"));

It seems to work when I

echo $referrer;

As I get

edit_furniture.php

but when I view the source, I see

<b>Notice</b>: Undefined index: HTTP_REFERER in <b>C:\Users\lurtnowski\webserver\htdocs\DCT\2\furniture\position_furniture.php</b> on line <b>8</b>

What gives? Aren’t I using the function poroperly?