Page progress scroll bar

Hi,

Can anyone suggest a way of achieving the following effect of a progress bar at the top as the user scrolls to the bottom of the page?

This is an example of what I mean:

Thanks!

There’s an old article here using the progress element and JS.

Or a clever CSS only method that requires a certain structure and a fixed height header.

Here’s an old one of mine using jquery but I was just playing around so may not be fit for purpose.

Thank you, that’s great. I will take a look :slight_smile: