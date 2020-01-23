Page progress scroll bar

Hi,
Can anyone suggest a way of achieving the following effect of a progress bar at the top as the user scrolls to the bottom of the page?
This is an example of what I mean:
Thanks!
There’s an old article here using the progress element and JS.
Or a clever CSS only method that requires a certain structure and a fixed height header.
Here’s an old one of mine using jquery but I was just playing around so may not be fit for purpose.
Thank you, that’s great. I will take a look