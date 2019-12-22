Page jumping with collapsing/toggle div and adding arrows to the top of collapsed content

Hi there,

I am trying to create 3 boxes which will display content in a collapsed box when clicked on.

I kind of have it working, but for some reason, the page is jumping to the top when each box is clicked because it’s using a “#”

I am also trying to have an arrow at the top of each one when it collapsed like this:

But I’m wondering if that’s a good idea as I don’t think it will work on mobile!

Can anyone help me with why the page is jumping when clicked on?

I have this fiddle of what I currently have:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/pLbwvr8n/2/