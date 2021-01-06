Page is Printable // except when Server-Side-Included //

mimiburkhalter: mimiburkhalter: Same client has a larger site dveo.com which is much older and has no [print CSS], but prints fine,

That doesn’t print well for me either.

In your new site you have a few print sheets already in place and indeed you have a massive print sheet ( <link href="[/css/print.css](https://zumstream.com/css/print.css)" media="print" rel="stylesheet"> )that seems to be a copy of some other style sheet and just generally makes it almost impossible for me to offer a reasonable solution.

In one of your print stylesheets you print out all the href urls that go with your href links so for example your left menu will now contain every href in that section and will of course not fit into a little 270px box.

In fact printing out the urls that go with links is often a good thing but at the same time you would need to reformat the menu so that it is full width and not just a fixed height and width box.

The only quick fix I can offer is to remove the urls for now until you implement a proper stylesheet and tidy up all those print media.

Add this at the end of the last stylesheet.

@media print { a[href]:after { content: "" !important ; } .text_column_right2 { height: auto !important; width: auto !important; float: none !important; clear: both !important; } }

Note that issues are compounded because you have used inline styles in some cases that can only be over-ridden by !important and just adds more complications into the issue. Not to mention that stylesheets are spread throughout the body rather than in the head.

I think you need to find out what your client wants printed when he clicks print as usually you would not print out menus and banners and things that are not pertinent to the content on that page. There’s no point in having a menu printed out in normal use. Usually you would print out the content of the page but of course I may be mis-understanding why the client wants a print out.

Sorry I can’t offer an easy fix but if you want help with a proper print stylesheet then we can work our way slowly through it but it will take some time to arrive at a satisfactory outcome with all that is going on in that page.