Page is Printable // except when Server-Side-Included //

mimiburkhalter: mimiburkhalter: If you view the same file from the home page where it is a server-side-include, the menu which is visible is not WYSIWYG Printable,

This has nothing to do with server side includes as the browser knows nothing about them. All the browser gets is the html that you se when you click view source from the browser controls. Whatever you do server side is immaterial to the browser as it only receives the raw html that was generated from whatever you did on the back end.

mimiburkhalter: mimiburkhalter: My question is: How can I make the page print friendly?

You need to create a print stylesheet and format the page in a way that is acceptable to printers. Things like floats and absolute positioning don’t really work on the printed page. For example I can see your side menu fine in Print Preview except that it is mixed in with your other content as the concept of floats don’t really apply to the printed page.

Bear in mind making a good print stylesheet (after the fact )could take as long as it did to build the site in the first place. (You can do a few easy tweaks such as hide the menus, remove floats and absolute positioning and allow content to flow without being restricted by size or height.) You also need to remember that users may have switched off colours and images in their setting so you can’t rely on backgrounds or images showing on a printed version.

If your client wants an exact replication of the monitor display then that’s not really possible. The client would be better of just taking a screenshot and printing the resulting image.