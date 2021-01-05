Page is Printable // except when Server-Side-Included //

My client likes to print his webpages and write notes, he is old school.

This site: https://zumstream.com has a left-side vertical-menu which resides in the same folder as the index.html and is named “vertical-menu.html”

If you view the file on its own vertical-menu.html you are able to right-click/Print and see the Preview.

If you view the same file from the home page where it is a server-side-include, the menu which is visible is not WYSIWYG Printable, the stylesheet instructions disappear.

My question is: How can I make the page print friendly?