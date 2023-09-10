Page filtering database on multiple dimensions

I have an array with a few hundred items, with each 8 dimensions:

  1. Type
  2. Blades
  3. Width
  4. Height

I would like to create a HTML page with four dropdowns:

  • The first Dropdown allows allows to select the Type
  • Once this has been done, and the user clicks the second dropdown, only the available Blades are shown for the items which correspond with the chosen Type
  • Etc for the 3rd and 4th dropdown

Just like an Autofilter in Excel.

How to make this in basic Javascript?

Kind regards and many thanks