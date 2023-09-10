Page filtering database on multiple dimensions

I have an array with a few hundred items, with each 8 dimensions:
- Type
- Blades
- Width
- Height
- …
I would like to create a HTML page with four dropdowns:
- The first Dropdown allows allows to select the Type
- Once this has been done, and the user clicks the second dropdown, only the available Blades are shown for the items which correspond with the chosen Type
- Etc for the 3rd and 4th dropdown
Just like an Autofilter in Excel.
How to make this in basic Javascript?
Kind regards and many thanks