Page filtering database on multiple dimensions

I have an array with a few hundred items, with each 8 dimensions:

Type Blades Width Height …

I would like to create a HTML page with four dropdowns:

The first Dropdown allows allows to select the Type

Once this has been done, and the user clicks the second dropdown, only the available Blades are shown for the items which correspond with the chosen Type

Etc for the 3rd and 4th dropdown

Just like an Autofilter in Excel.

How to make this in basic Javascript?

Kind regards and many thanks