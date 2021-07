I just upgraded to PHP 8.0 and everything is working except when I send my output out of the server it is just showing up as text in the browser. It is a fully formed HTML page with html, head and body tags open and closing but the browser is interpreting it as text, not HTML. Same behavior in Chrome and Safari.

I use a series of echo constructs to create the page and that works fine in anything up to 7.x. Any idea why that same approach is not working in 8.0?

Thanks