Hi, the Ohm’s Law page on my website is being detected as Italian. When I click translate, it breaks some of the units in the options by changing them to nonsense.

I tracked the offending code to line 149:

<div translate="no">Power (P)</div>

For some reason, several browsers detect this string as Italian but not the units that the translation actually changes. When I remove this line, the browser doesn’t offer to translate and everything looks fine.

What’s going on here?

Ohm’s Law Calculator