Owl carousel not showing on mobile

On this page, I use an Owl Carousel (bottom): https://www.parisaspersiankitchen.com/index.php
But for some reason, it does not show on mobile.
Here is the
- css: https://www.parisaspersiankitchen.com/assets/css/vendor.css
- css responsive: https://www.parisaspersiankitchen.com/assets/css/responsive.css
- js: https://www.parisaspersiankitchen.com/assets/js/vendor.js
- js call: https://www.parisaspersiankitchen.com/assets/js/main.js
Searching on Google did not enlighten me how to make it visible on mobile, so hopefully someone can help me out here, please? Maybe @PaulOB ?