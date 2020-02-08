Overriding css rule

Hi everyone, the following 2 rules are in an external css file:

div[class^=col-] { margin-bottom: 20px } @media screen and (min-width: 992px) { div[class^=col-] { margin-bottom: 0 } }

If I’m reading it correctly, the media query is zeroing out the bottom margin on all elements with a class of .col for browser sizes 992px and larger and the first rule is adding the 20pixels for browsers 992px and smaller.

I’m trying to zero out the bottom margin for browsers sizes less then 992px on a specific div with a class of “date” so I created a separate media query:

@media screen and (max-width: 992px) { .date { margin-bottom: 0; } }

As the rule isn’t applying, I just wondered if anyone could tell me what I might be doing wrong? Is the first media query mentioned above more specific than the above one I’m trying to overwrite it with?

Would really appreciate any advice.